Prime Video Just Added All 100 Episodes of One of the Most Underrated Sitcoms of the 21st Century

The 21st century sitcom landscape is a new golden age for the genre. Following the peak periods for sitcoms in the ‘50s, ‘70s, and ‘90s, the new millennium has shifted from traditional multi-camera formats to acclaimed single-camera, mockumentary, and character-driven shows like Schitt’s Creek, Parks and Recreation, and How I Met Your Mother. Another 21st century sitcom remains highly underrated, but Prime Video subscribers can now rediscover it after all 100 episodes started streaming.

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All seven seasons and 100 episodes of the Tom Hertz-created sitcom Rules of Engagement dropped on Prime Video on March 25th. The show was a staple of CBS’s comedy lineup throughout its seven-season run from 2007 until 2013 but never received that flagship status, in part due to its use as a mid-season replacement and its frequent shifting on the schedule. The series focused on modern relationships and followed a long-married couple, a newly engaged couple, and a single friend navigating the different stages of love and dating.

Rules of Engagement Is a Criminally Underrated Sitcom That More People Need To See

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Whether you missed it during its initial network airing or have completely forgotten about it in the more than a decade since it wrapped its seven-season run, Rules of Engagement is a sitcom worth watching. A traditional, multi-camera sitcom with a laugh track, the show is perfect comfort TV that provides a consistent 20 minutes of low-stakes, laugh-out-loud comedy focused on different stages of relationships and familiar, safe environments, and a classic sitcom feel reminiscent of other sitcom greats like Seinfeld or Friends. It’s the type of show that doesn’t try to be anything more than what it is and makes for a perfect after-work, end-of-the-day relaxing watch.

Rules of Engagement also won’t disappoint. Unlike many sitcoms and shows that decline sharply in later seasons, the series maintained a steady level of humor through its run and even holds an average 81% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The relatable relationship comedy is exceptionally well-written, packing smart one-liners and witty banter, and strong character dynamics, particularly through the comedy duo of Patrick Warburton’a and David Spade’s Jeff and Russell. The rest of the ensemble cast also delivers great performances and onscreen chemistry, and the arrival of Adhir Kalyan as Timmy, Russell’s long-suffering assistant, is definitely worth sticking around for.

What’s New on Prime Video?

March 25th is a great day to be a Prime Video subscriber and TV lover. The streamer just stocked a dozen great TV shows in its library, including full series runs of All In The Family, Drop Dead Diva, Good Times, The Shield, and Who’s The Boss. Those titles and more arrived on the platform after Prime added dozens of movies throughout March, with titles like Father Stu, Raging Bull, and even all four Shrek movies now streaming.

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