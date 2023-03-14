Prime Video Series Renewed for Shortened Final Season

A League of Their Own has finally been renewed for a second season — but there's a catch. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the fan-favorite Prime Video series will be coming back for an abridged second and final season. This new season of A League of Their Own will consist of four episodes. This reportedly comes after months of negotiations with Sony Pictures Television, including efforts to lower the show's licensing fee, and new deals needing to be signed for the series' cast.

Fans have been speculating for months as to whether or not the series, which is based on Penny Marshall's iconic film of the same name, could ultimately be renewed for more episodes. A tweet from Prime Video late last month had sparked even more theories that a Season 2 renewal could be on the way.

What is A League of Their Own about?

A League of Their Own, set in 1943, is about the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women's team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. While her husband is away at war, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) leaves her small town life to pursue her dream of playing professional baseball. Maxine Chapman (Chanté Adams) is an African-American woman obsessed with baseball, who cannot even get people to allow her to try out and struggles to get considered for any baseball team. The series also stars D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Kate Berlant. The series is co-created by Jacobson and Will Graham, who also worked on Prime Video's recent Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation.

"We both loved the movie," Graham explained in an interview last year. "We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren't there the first time – but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie."

Are you excited about A League of Their Own getting renewed for a second and final season? How do you feel about it getting renewed for less episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first season of A League of Their Own is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.