A League of Their Own Fans Hopeful For Season 2 After Twitter Post Fuels Renewal Speculation

The first season of A League of Their Own was released on Prime Video last August, and it was a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. The series was based on the 1992 film of the same name and was created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who also stars in the series. The show's first season is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 94% critics score and 87% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the series a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "fresh, timely, and genuinely a home run." Sadly, Amazon has yet to renew the show for a second season which is starting to frustrate fans. Yesterday, the official account for Prime Video celebrated the fact that spring training has begun for the MLB, but A League of Their Own fans thoughts the tweet was teasing a second season, which caused a bit of an uproar.

"Spring Training is officially underway! ⚾," Prime Video tweeted with a gif of the A League of Their Own cast. At first, people commented on the post with some hope. "THIS BETTER BE YALLS WAY OF TELLING US THE RENEWAL IS COMINGGGG" @tnbwdlm replied. However, the post was mostly met with confusion and anger. "WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?? You realize this sounds like you're saying you're bringing back #ALeagueOfTheirOwn right? Are you saying that??" @ALOTOforever wrote. "Renew the show or stop exploiting it for likes and views," @amycole1994 wrote.

"I'm going to need you to tread carefully here, @PrimeVideo, because this is a very poor choice of words if this has nothing to do with a renewal and is just yet another example of using the #ALOTO fandom for engagement numbers," @All_the_way_Rey commented. "The unmitigated gall to post this when you clearly could not care any less about this show..... wow," @HilaryDF added. You can read more replies to the tweet below:

Spring Training is officially underway! ⚾ pic.twitter.com/egCnw8yZV3 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 25, 2023

Who Stars in A League of Their Own?

A League of Their Own features a cast of new and familiar characters. In addition to Abbi Jacobson as Carson, the show stars Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly.

"There's no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video," Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios said when the series was announced. "Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We're so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world."

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life." Graham and Jacobson said. "It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

