The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Reveals Guest Cast

The upcoming revival of The Proud Family for Disney+, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, has announced its star-studded guest-starring voice cast today. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was previously announced back in 2020 and is set to premiere on the streaming subscription service in 2022, and while it is exciting that a number of cast members from the original series are reprising their roles, it is equally exciting that people like Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Tiffany Haddish, Leslie Odom Jr., and more will be guest stars on the new series.

Here is the newly announced list of guest stars lending their voices to The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which does not even appear the full number of guest stars, straight from Disney’s announcement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lizzo

Lil Nas X

Chance the Rapper

Normani

Leslie Odom Jr.

Tiffany Haddish

Lena Waithe

Anthony Anderson

Gabrielle Union

Debbie Allen

James Pickens Jr.

Courtney B. Vance

Jane Lynch

Marsai Martin

Jaden Smith

Glynn Turman

Lamorne Morris

Brenda Song

Tina Knowles

Eva Longoria

Holly Robinson Peete

Al Roker

Bretman Rock

Gabby Douglas

Laurie Hernandez

Dominique Dawes

In addition to the guest cast, Disney also announced more recurring stars for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Asante Blackk as Penny’s boyfriend, Kareem; rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau reprising her role as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk reprising his role as Penny’s classmate Myron.

As noted above, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2022. Cast set to reprise their original roles in the new series include Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming revival right here.

What do you think about the new guest stars announced for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder? Are you excited to check out the show when it premieres next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation!