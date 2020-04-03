Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Key Art Revealed

Psych is headed to the Peacock streaming service, and it’s bringing both Psych: The Movie and Psych: The Movie 2: Lassie Come Home with it, the upcoming streamer revealed on Twitter today. Peacock also released the first official key art for the movie, which includes images of Shawn (James Roday), Gus (Dule Hill), Juliet (Maggie Lawson), Carlton Lassiter (Tim Omundson), and three more mysterious figures who cannot be identified from the size, style, and resolution of the art. The title, “Lassie Come Home,” is not just a recycling of an actual Lassie movie title, but also a reference to Lassiter, who was largely absent from the first Psych movie after Omundson suffered a stroke.

The move to Peacock was calculated; while “losing” Psych seems like a bummer for USA (which aired the series and the first movie), it is difficult for a traditional, ad-supported broadcast network to turn a profit on TV movies. Even with great word of mouth and solid reviews, the first movie didn’t blow the doors off the place, leaving fans briefly worried there might not be a follow-up.

You can check out the new key art below.

Calling all Psych-Os! The classic series and a new #Psych movie are headed to #PeacockTV. You know that’s right. pic.twitter.com/m0jltuZJFd — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 16, 2020

Starring James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dulé Hill as Burton “Gus” Guster, Maggie Lawson as Juliet “Jules” O’Hara, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer, and Tim Omundson as Carlton Jebediah Lassiter, the OG crew reunites once again — this time in Santa Barbara — when Lassie is ambushed on the job and left for dead…

In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, Lassie begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to the Chief’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Psych: The Movie 2, hailing from Universal Content Productions (UCP) in association with Thruline Entertainment, will be directed by series creator Steve Franks, and is co-written by Franks, Roday and Andy Berman. Franks, Chris Henze of Thruline, Roday, and Hill are set to executive produce. Production is set to begin this March in Vancouver, son!