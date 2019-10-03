Punky Brewster Sequel: Cherie Johnson Returning

The Punky Brewster revival is coming to NBCU’s new streaming service, and it seems the show is welcoming back another familiar face. Soleil Moon Frye will be reprising her role as Punky Brewster, and according to Deadline she will be joined by her best friend from the original show Cherie, played once again by Cherie Johnson. Cherie will be an important part of Brewster’s support system, as Brewster is now a single mother of three kids trying to get her life back on track.

That’s when she meets a young girl who reminds Brewster of herself when she was a child. Odds are she’ll be a child Brewster meets through Cherie, who has inspired by Brewster and became a social worker to help orphaned kids like Punky.

For those unfamiliar with the original show, it followed Penelope Punky Brewster, a young girl who had been abandoned by both her parents early in life and ended up living in a building managed by Henry Warnimont (played by George Gaynes). They end up forming a bond despite his rough edges and he eventually becomes her foster father and then later adopts her. Alongside Gaynes are other supporting characters in Brewster’s life including Betty (Susie Garrett), Cherie (Cherie Johnson), and T.K. Carter (Michael).

The show ran for two seasons on NBC and then in syndication for another two seasons, coming to an end in 1988. Now it seems the character will get new life thanks to NBCU’s streaming service, and we can’t wait to see what Brewster has been up to since we last saw her. We also hope some of the other characters make their way into the reboot.

NBCU recently revealed why they called the service Peacock.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like ‘The Office’.”

