TBS Developing ‘Quantum and Woody’ TV Series From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors

Joe and Anthony Russo have been working on bringing Valiant’s Quantum and Woody to life for quite a while, but this week the project took a major step forward, as it looks like a network is finally getting in on the production.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Russo Brothers, along with Spy’s Mike Larocca, have teamed up with TBS to develop the Quantum and Woody TV series. Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari have also been brought on to write the pilot for the series.

The report states that the producers are hoping for Quantum and Woody to become a major franchise series for the network, but that the project is still in the early stages of development.

Quantum and Woody are the next set of characters from the universe of Valiant Comics to get the spotlight, after DMG Entertainment and Sony have made strides to bring several titles to the big screen. Vin Diesel is starring in a live-action Blodshot movie, which goes into production next month. Additionally, Valiant and Sony have hired Maria Melnik to write a screenplay based on the character, Faith.

While DMG does have a deal with Sony to produce a few of these films, the report suggests that the company is looking to strike a deal with a major distributor for all of its major IP.

Quantum and Woody is a series that was co-created by Christopher Priest and Mark Bright, and was originally published in 1997, drawing inspiration from the characters played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in the 1992 basketball comedy White Men Can’t Jump. The series follows two adoptive brothers who, after being estranged for a number of years, reunite following their father’s death. Once the duo come together to investigate their father’s murder, they are accidentally granted powers.

At this time, there is no release date for Quantum and Woody, though it likely won’t come to fruition for some time. Joe and Anthony Russo are just beginning their post-production work on Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 3, 2019.

Are you excited to see Quantum and Woody come to life? Who do you think should play the popular duo? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!