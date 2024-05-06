Tracker Bringing in Jennifer Morrison for This Is Us Reunion in Season 1 Finale

The run of big guest stars on Tracker will continue through the show's Season 1 finale on May 19th. CBS confirmed on Monday that the Tracker finale will not only bring on a well-known guest star, but the episode will also be staging a reunion from hit series This Is Us — the show that made Tracker's Justin Hartley a household name. The finale, titled "The Storm," will see Jennifer Morrison once again share the screen with Hartley, following their time together on This Is Us.

Morrison joined the cast of This Is Us in the fourth season, playing a military veteran who formed a very close bond with Hartley's Kevin Pearson. Fans will hope to see that chemistry continue on Tracker, as the two actors play characters who share a history.

According to CBS' description of the finale, Colter Shaw takes a job searching for a couple of missing storm chasers. One of those missing chasers happens to be the daughter of Morrison's Lizzy Hawking, an old family friend of Colter's. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below!

"Colter investigates the disappearance of two amateur storm chasers, one of whom is the daughter of an old family friend (guest star Jennifer Morrison), that the local police have written off as an accidental drowning. Colter's expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER."

Morrison's May 19th appearance on Tracker will be the last of several major guest stars to join the show in Season 1. Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas, appeared earlier in the season, while the previous two episodes have seen the likes of Gil Birmingham, Peter Stormare, and Melissa Roxburgh. The penultimate episode of Season 1 this Sunday will see Supernatural's Jensen Ackles join the series as Colter's estranged brother, Russell Shaw. The mysterious history and tumultuous relationship between the brothers has been a recurring story throughout the first season of the show, so there's a lot of excitement leading to Russell's arrival.

CBS has already renewed Tracker for Season 2, and fans will obviously start wondering which of these guest stars has a good chance at returning down the line. Given that Roxburgh and Ackles are playing Colter's siblings, it would seem more surprising if they didn't come back at some point.