Snowpiercer Final Season Gets Premiere Date

The final ride of Snowpiercer is almost here. Today, it was confirmed that the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer is headed to AMC and AMC+, and will be debuting on both on Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET/PT. The first two seasons of the series, which originally aired on TNT, will be available to stream exclusively on AMC+ beginning Saturday, June 1, with the third season debuting on the service Saturday, June 8. This comes after Season 4 of Snowpiercer was briefly believed to be scrapped forever, amid cost-cutting initiatives at Warner Bros. Discovery.

"We can't wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then," said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of Streaming for AMC Networks. "Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train."

What Is Snowpiercer About?

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Archie Panjabi, Clark Gregg, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. Snowpiercer has had a unique journey to the small screen, after several years of remaining in development hell, as well as multiple network changes between TNT and its sister network, TBS.

"It was an interesting fan base to come on board," Hall told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what's going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It's sci-fi, but it's also great because the themes in it are very much what's happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn't hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that's more based in reality and what's going on right now."

As mentioned above, the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer will premiere exclusively on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July 21st.