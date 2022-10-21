Quantum Leap: Halloween Episode Details Revealed

NBC's Quantum Leap revival seems to be a success so far; ratings haven't exactly set the world on fire, but it's doing well enough that the network have ordered additional episodes, presumably setting the stage for a second season renewal. In a little over a week, though, the series will honor a long-held tradition of the original Quantum Leap: it's going to get spooky. On Halloween at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Dr. Ben Song is going to leap into the body of a 1930s priest...and as a result will have to figure out how to perform an exorcism.

Raymond Lee revealed some details about the upcoming Halloween episode while talking to TV Insider. Among other things, he promised that there will be dead bodies and, spookiest of all, Latin. Luckily Addison is there to keep him calm. Remember, after all, she was supposed to be the Leaper.

"She is tough as nails," Lee said in the interview. "There isn't much that fazes her, except when Ben's in danger. Do we find Ben in danger in this episode? Strong possibility!"

You can see the series' official synopsis below.

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.



Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.



At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.



As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

