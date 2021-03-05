Reginald VelJohnson Returning For Turner & Hooch Sequel Series On Disney+

Die Hard and Family Matters actor Reginald VelJohnson will reprise his role as Dave Sutton, Scott Turner’s partner in the 1989 cop comedy Turner and Hooch, for the forthcoming sequel series set up at Disney+. This time around, though, Sutton is the Mayor of Cypress Beach. There are not many specific details about the recurring role, but Deadline, who first reported the casting, says that there’s not much going on in town that Sutton doesn’t know about, so it seems like a logical extension that when Scott Turner’s son (also named Scott) suddenly finds himself saddled with a big, unruly dog in an uncanny recreation of what happened to his dad years before, he’s likely to take an interest.

That is indeed the premise of the series, just like the movie before it: Turner is a straight-laced, slightly anal retentive cop, who finds himself partnered with a giant dog. It isn’t long before he realizes that the dog might be just the partner he needs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Josh Peck will star in the revival, which will be overseen by Burn Notice creator Matt Nix. The pilot will be directed by Charlie’s Angels and Terminator: Salvation director McG.

Burn Notice and X-Men-inspired The Gifted creator Matt Nix will write and executive produce the 12-episode series, with Josh Levy (Bones) as co-executive producer. There was a previous attempt to make a Turner & Hooch TV series, when in 1990, NBC produced a pilot that starred Thomas F. Wilson (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in Hanks’ role. At the time it likely seemed like a pretty obvious way to capitalize on a movie that had earned over $70 million at the box office against a miniscule budget.

Turner & Hooch joins projects like The Mighty Ducks and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids as high-profile revivals on Disney+ — but unlike those, Turner & Hooch will not pick up old plot threads or bring back the original cast.

“We will continue to add [programming], we’ve got a lot coming up — we’ve just had a spot in the Super Bowl for three new original Marvel series, Mandalorian will come back in October, we have more Star Wars series in development, there are a lot of original movies — so that will continue,” The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger recently said on CNBC ahead of Disney’s fourth quarter earnings report. “And there will be growth in investment in original content. But this will never be what I’ll call a pure volume play. It will be about high-quality, branded content.”

There is no word yet on when Turner & Hooch will debut on Disney+, although it is expected to enter production early this year. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.