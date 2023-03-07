Jeremy Renner's Rennervations Trailer Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

Following his snow plow accident, Jeremy Renner fans have kept a close eye on the actor's social media channels to see how he was recuperating, which means fans are even more excited about the release of a trailer for his all-new Disney+ series Rennervations. The trailer also offers a release date for the series, confirming the four-part series will premiere in April. With audiences revisiting various Renner projects in the wake of his near-fatal accident, the all-new series will ignite excitement as it showcases more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe star's personality, while using his handy skills to contribute to various communities. You can check out the trailer for Rennervations below before the series premieres on Disney+ on April 12th.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community -- and that's what this show does," Renner shared in a statement. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Per press release, "Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie (Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick... Boom!), actor and producer Anil Kapoor (Mission: Impossible, Slumdog Millionaire), and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto), who all share Renner's enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

"The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities. Jeremy and Rory meet with organization leaders to better understand the community's most urgent needs, then they use what they learned to build something incredible that will have a big impact.

"Jeremy's Rennervation team includes Rory Millikin, Jeremy's friend and business partner, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob 'Bender' Park, lead fabricator, along with the build crew Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu 'AK' Whatley, Skiland 'Ski' Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha."

The projects, celebrities, and organizations featured include:

Chicago: Building a Mobile Music Bus (ft. Vanessa Hudgens)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a tour bus into a mobile music studio for The BASE Chicago, an organization that offers various after-school programs to help keep urban youths off the streets in the West Garfield Park neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. Jeremy wants to provide The BASE Chicago kids with a new musical outlet to encourage them to dream big, express themselves, and discover their inner voice. He and his elite team of fabricators and mechanics breathe new life into a tour bus by reimagining, repurposing, and renovating it into a mobile music studio for the kids to record their own music, play instruments and let their creativity sing. Then they deliver the mobile music studio with the help of actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

India: Building a Mobile Water Treatment Center (ft. Anil Kapoor)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory make their first-ever trip ever to India, where they rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility for Uva Jagriti Sansthan, a nonprofit organization trying to deliver clean, drinkable water to communities across India. Jeremy wants to provide mobile water filtration to multiple communities and schools so they can drink groundwater that is currently non-potable. He and an elite team of local fabricators repurpose a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility that can travel to local communities and filter and clean existing groundwater rather than the communities trucking in clean water. Then, they deliver the mobile water treatment facility with the help of his Mission: Impossible co-star, Indian movie superstar Anil Kapoor.

Mexico: Building a Mobile Dance Studio (ft. Sebastián Yatra)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory travel to Los Cabos, Mexico, where they rebuild a city bus into a mobile dance studio for Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas, a nonprofit organization offering full-time care and parenting to vulnerable kids unable to live with their families. After learning the kids at Casa Hogar lost their dance studio, Jeremy wants to create a new space for them to take dance classes and have recitals again. He and his elite team of fabricators repurpose a former city bus and rebuild it into a mobile dance studio to use as a classroom at the school and as a mobile event space around town. Then they deliver the mobile dance studio with help from two-time Latin GRAMMY Award®-recipient Sebastián Yatra.

Reno: Building a Mobile Recreation Center (ft. Anthony Mackie)

Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in Reno that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids. Jeremy and his elite team of fabricators breathe new life into a shuttle bus by renovating it into a mobile recreation center that includes a basketball hoop, soccer goal, and computer lab that can drive to underserved rural communities. Then, they deliver the new mobile recreation center with help from Jeremy's Avengers and The Hurt Locker co-star Anthony Mackie.



Rennervations premieres on Disney+ on April 12th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!