Resident Alien Season 2 First Look Teaser Released

Syfy has released a first-look teaser for its upcoming second episode of Resident Alien. Without revealing a specific release date, the trailer shows how the comic book adaptation — which centers on an alien stranded on Earth and impersonating a man living in a small town — will pick up after its wild season one finale, which finally revealed the secrets of the first season’s murder mystery…in a way that’s pretty distinctly inconvenient for our hero (mostly because it means he has accidentally taken on the appearance and life of the killer). Alan Tudyk stars in the series, which last season served as a lead-in to his animated series, Devil May Care.

The first season of Resident Alien is now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, enabling audiences to catch up on season one before the show returns for season two on SYFY.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it below.

Tell a friend – Season 2 of #ResidentAlien is on its way! pic.twitter.com/3Cwc4aFXRt — Resident Alien (@ResidentAlien) October 7, 2021

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony,” Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal’s President of Scripted Content, said back when the series got picked up for its second season. “A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great. The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

Based on the comic series by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, “Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”

From Universal Content Productions (UCP), in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, the series was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (“Family Guy”). Mike Richardson (“Hellboy”) and Keith Goldberg (“The Legend of Tarzan”) of Dark Horse Entertainment (“The Umbrella Academy”), and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”) and Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) of Amblin TV will also executive produce. David Dobkin (“The Judge”) executive produced and directed the pilot.