Rick and Morty Fans Have Mixed Reactions to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor Jokes
One of the reasons Rick and Morty fans love the series is due to its absurd and irreverent nature, delivering jokes that no other animated series would dare deliver, with some of these jokes pushing even the boundaries of what its viewers consider to be acceptable humor. With the fourth season of the series now airing on Cartoon Network, it brings with it the same humor that has earned it such a passionate following, but one joke during this week's episode that managed to reference both the 9/11 attacks but also those on Pearl Harbor has some fans thinking the series has gone too far.
In the episode, the titular characters see themselves plotting an attack and, after flying past two futuristic towers that resemble the World Trade Center, they commend themselves for avoiding the towers, and instead point out that they aren't above targeting a group of ships resembling Pearl Harbor. Later in the episode, the characters note that it was "classy" to attack Pearl Harbor and how they almost "did a 9/11."
Despite fans often celebrating the series for offering humor other series might shy away from, some thought these jokes went too far. Other fans, however, felt the nature of the joke was itself a reference to making jokes about tragedies. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the episode.
Oh My Gosh
Oh my Gosh.... not "911" and "pearl harbor" #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/LHTpr5gmhE— Khari (@jikharidarden) May 11, 2020
Sucks
@RickandMorty this season sucks and on top of it your making 9/11 jokes? How about instead of making two shows that suck make one good one?— Jay (@ZedNickadeemus) May 11, 2020
Best Episode
9/11 and Pearl Harbor and that was just the opening scene..— El Chivo (@TommyPooo) May 11, 2020
Yea this Gonna be the best @RickandMorty episode
Not a Good Look
Rick and Morty just referenced 9/11 and y’all are not looking good rn— Man-Æ (@young_savant) May 11, 2020
Used to Be Good
Non linear story telling with 9/11 jokes, sexual innuendos between grandfather and grandson doesn't work. Please fix the writing. This used to be a good show. My teenage boys wont see this episode.— Britton LaRoche (@BrittonLaroche) May 13, 2020
Lost It
When Rick and Morty avoided taking down the Twin Towers for Pearl Harbor instead I absolutely lost it pic.twitter.com/N6vUswzIBK— Straw Hat Rios 🏴☠️ (@BjwalkinRIVERS) May 12, 2020
Legends
Rick and Morty did pearl harbor but not 9/11. True American legends ✓— Ethan (Cereal Killer) (@EMJ_Clince) May 13, 2020
Creative and Bold
Rick and morty man, you gotta be creative and bold to joke about 9/11 and pearl harbor like that.— Rithik Paikkadan (@maymeesa) May 12, 2020
Wow, So Funny
Is Rick and Morty still doing 9/11 jokes?
Because wow, that's so funny in 2020.— Poynter_Marcsman (@poyntermarcsman) May 11, 2020
Ooof
When I instantly knew it was 9/11 joke on Rick and Morty 👀 then it went pearl harbour real quick ooof— 🐰 (@heatherrrsyk) May 13, 2020
