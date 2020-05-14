Rick and Morty Fans Have Mixed Reactions to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor Jokes

One of the reasons Rick and Morty fans love the series is due to its absurd and irreverent nature, delivering jokes that no other animated series would dare deliver, with some of these jokes pushing even the boundaries of what its viewers consider to be acceptable humor. With the fourth season of the series now airing on Cartoon Network, it brings with it the same humor that has earned it such a passionate following, but one joke during this week's episode that managed to reference both the 9/11 attacks but also those on Pearl Harbor has some fans thinking the series has gone too far.

In the episode, the titular characters see themselves plotting an attack and, after flying past two futuristic towers that resemble the World Trade Center, they commend themselves for avoiding the towers, and instead point out that they aren't above targeting a group of ships resembling Pearl Harbor. Later in the episode, the characters note that it was "classy" to attack Pearl Harbor and how they almost "did a 9/11."

Despite fans often celebrating the series for offering humor other series might shy away from, some thought these jokes went too far. Other fans, however, felt the nature of the joke was itself a reference to making jokes about tragedies. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the episode.