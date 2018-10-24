‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Can Finally Find Out What a Plumbus Smells Like

We’re joking of course. You already know what a Plumbus smells like. Everyone has a Plumbus! However, this official Rick and Morty candle allows you to fill the room with the scent a Plumbus at the peak of freshness. You’ve never smelled Fleeb this fresh, let me tell you.

The Plumbus candle can be pre-ordered here for $18.99 with free US shipping slated for November. Then again, you might want to savor the delicious scent of your own completion with Simple Rick’s wafer-scented candle. Come home to the scent of Simple Rick’s and pre-order one here.

Of course, no Rick and Morty experience is complete without alcohol, and that’s where this Portal Gun bottle opener comes in. It won’t open portals to other dimensions, but it will take you to some strange places, let me tell you.

The bottle opener is priced at $18.99 with free shipping, but keep in mind that you can score a full-size Rick and Morty Portal Gun replica with lights and sounds for only $14.68.

On a related note, Adult Swim‘s Rick and Morty and Geeki Tikis are a merchandising match made in Heaven. Or maybe Hell. Either way, it makes a lot of sense.

Indeed, Rick and Morty Geeki Tiki mugs are a reality, and you can pre-order the entire lineup right here for $17.99 each with shipping slated for November. There are 10 mugs in total, and if you’re wondering whether or not the collection includes a Pickle Rick Tiki mug, the answer is “yes”. You should probably jump on that one quickly. The Rick mug and the Mr. Meeseeks mug will also likely be among the most popular in the collection.

Just make sure to take note of the capacity of each mug as they range from 12oz all the way up to 24oz.

