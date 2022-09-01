Rings of Power Cast Reveal Their Favorite Lord of the Rings Moments

We're just a few days away from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the highly-anticipated Prime Video series that will present a new take on the mythos of J.R.R. Tolkein. The ambitious and expansive series is set several centuries before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, stories that were previously brought to life in two trilogies of live-action films. Those films have remained pop culture classics, and it looks like some of the series' stars look upon them fondly too. In a recent interview with Collider, Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark and Halbrand actor Charlie Vickers shared the Lord of the Rings moments that are near and dear to their hearts.

CLARK: Yes. It's when Aragorn comes through the doors at Helm's Deep, and that had a profound effect on me. VICKERS: Very sexy. I'd say mine is in The Fellowship when the Hobbits have just left the Shire, and they're being chased by the Ringwraiths, and they're hiding under the road under where the roots are of the tree. CLARK: Oh yeah, so scary. VICKERS: And I was quite young when I first watched that, and I found that bit terrifying, and it's always lingered with me. CLARK: Actually though, it's not necessarily favorite, but probably one that's had the biggest effect on me is that I can't eat a cherry tomato without thinking of Denethor. VICKERS: Denethor eating the tomatoes. The singing.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on September 2nd. Prime Video has already renewed the show for its second season.