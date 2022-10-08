Rings of Power Fans "Disappointed" by New Episode's Name-Drop, "There's Just No Way"

For most of the first season of The Rings of Power, Tolkien fans have been wondering why Galadriel has appeared to have the hots for Halbrand when according to the mythology she should already be married to Celeborn at that time. This week's episode however may have put a huge wrinkle in the continuity, and as a result has many fans feeling frustrated. In a moment of sincerity between Galadriel and Theo, Morfydd Clark's elf character finally confirms that she has a husban and even namedrops Celeborn to her young friend. Many have taken her comments and past deeds to mean Celeborn is dead, leading to many angry tweets that you can find below.

Considering the fact that Elves live for thousands of years, and Galadriel was notably out hunting for Sauron for at least a millennia, perhaps her feeling like Celeborn has died is just a big misdirection on the show's part. As fans of the books know, Galadriel and Celeborn go on to become key parts of the elven community in Middle-earth and even have a child together. For The Rings of Power to kill off the character well before The Third Age would give them a big continuity error with Tolkien's stories, so that has us thinking his arrival in the series, much to the surprise of Galadriel, is imminent.

"At this point, I feel that she thinks he's gone," Clark confirmed to Total Film in an interview about the episode. "And so he's another part of her grief...It's really interesting because the Celeborn and Galadriel story is a mystery – Tolkien wrote it quite a few different ways. They were apart for lots of it. It's really interesting in terms of, how do they view their relationship? It's not typical. I'm excited for the name Celeborn to drop."

