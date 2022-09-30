The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"

This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.

Not only did fans get the chance to see Arondir take on multiple Orcs, but Galadiriel and Halbrand also made their way to The Southlands and were afforded the opportunity to confront Adar. After defeating him in combat and taking him prisoner however some peculiar new details about both Halbrand and even Adar's past become clear. Not only is the former elf confirmed to be one of the elves corrupted by Morgoth, but he also claims to have killed Sauron.

There's also a moment of tension as Halbrand seems to clearly recognize Adar, who does not return the favor. In the end however the most explosive thing of the episode happens, literally, as the Sauron sword/key is revealed to have been a key part in Adar's plan. After being put in place and turned in the right direction, it releases a torrent of water on the area, leading directly to the dormant Mount Doom, causing it to explode. All of this together has fans of the show in a frenzy, you can see what they're all saying below!