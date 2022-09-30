The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
Not only did fans get the chance to see Arondir take on multiple Orcs, but Galadiriel and Halbrand also made their way to The Southlands and were afforded the opportunity to confront Adar. After defeating him in combat and taking him prisoner however some peculiar new details about both Halbrand and even Adar's past become clear. Not only is the former elf confirmed to be one of the elves corrupted by Morgoth, but he also claims to have killed Sauron.
There's also a moment of tension as Halbrand seems to clearly recognize Adar, who does not return the favor. In the end however the most explosive thing of the episode happens, literally, as the Sauron sword/key is revealed to have been a key part in Adar's plan. After being put in place and turned in the right direction, it releases a torrent of water on the area, leading directly to the dormant Mount Doom, causing it to explode. All of this together has fans of the show in a frenzy, you can see what they're all saying below!
PHENOMENAL
holy fuck #RingsofPower episode 6 IS PHENOMENAL IM IN SHOCK— angela ! watch heartbreak high ! (@taetaeneedsrice) September 30, 2022
Yooo
Yooo that new #RingsofPower episode, now we're fucking talking!— ᒪᑌᑕᗩ (@luxludum) September 30, 2022
Epic, majestic, destructive
First of all, I have to talk, especially, about the ending scene, the one scene that made me scream and cry at the same time! Mount Doom, indeed, went BOOM!😉😌 This was epic, majestic, destructive, haunting, full of despair and of loss of hope.— Iulia2005 🇺🇦 Welcome to Mordor! (@Iulia200521) September 30, 2022
He said it
WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK #RingsofPower— Jackalope (@_Jackalope_) September 30, 2022
INSANE!
That episode of #RingsofPower was INSANE! If people still dare to underestimate the power of Prime, you shall be crushed 👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/6ZtIsXdR1T— Patrick Sambiasi 🙄 presents Torn Apart (@thesambipat) September 30, 2022
It's what a One Billion Dollar production buys you
#RingsofPower it's what a One Billion Dollar production buys you. Say one thing about HBO: #HouseOfDragon they have similar cinematography shots but with a fraction of the budget. pic.twitter.com/D9t4xmufzy— Stephen"MrNY2Cali"Gonzalez (@mrNY2cali) September 30, 2022
Good twists and turns
Now THAT was some good "night is darkest just before the dawn* action and some good twists and turns.— Aasa T, Master of Arts (@Rosgakori) September 30, 2022
MASTERPIECE
new #RingsofPower ep was a MASTERPIECE. First five episodes were definitely…a choice but episode 6 DESERVES ALL THE EMMYS. pic.twitter.com/YPvOsvHGTx— َ (@arronofsky) September 30, 2022
Best hour of TV
That could possibly be the best hour of TV I've watched all year so far!! 😮😮 #RingsofPower— Paul Tambs (@Paul_Tambs1) September 30, 2022
The best episode of the series
Today's was the best episode of the series until now #RingsofPower— No One (@silentkil_er) September 30, 2022
Blood and guts
Watching #RingsofPower , much better this week . Blood and guts +++— i dont like cricket , i love it ! (@lordloopin) September 30, 2022
IT WORKS
After this latest episode I don’t want to hear that “#RingsOfPower is boring” ever again!!
The show has taken its time to set up emotional and world stakes and IT WORKS.— HelloThereDrea (@hellotheredrea) September 30, 2022