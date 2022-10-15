Rings of Power Fans Loved That "Mind F-ck" Twist in Season Finale, "Y'all Did Us So Dirty"
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power will follow! The season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming and with it all eight episodes are out in the world, with the identity of some key characters also confirmed. Two key characters had their real identities revealed to the viewers at home, with Halbrand confirmed to be none other than Sauron (as many suspected) and The Stranger confirmed to actual be a Wizard (yes, perhaps even Gandalf the Grey). But what has many people buzzing online is the fact that The Rings of Power pulled a fast one on them at first and had them convinced someone else was Sauron.
For a few episodes now some peculiar people have been chasing after The Stranger. The season finale confirmed that these magic users hailed from Rhûn, the location far east of Middle-earth, and were tracking The Stranger because they believed him to be none other than Sauron. The trio even say it out loud. speaking to The Stranger in Elvish in the opening three minutes and saying: "We come to serve you, Lord Sauron." Considering this happens first thing in the episode and the actual reveal of Sauron doesn't happen until over halfway through, this had many people convinced that The Stranger was actually the Dark Lord himself. Turns out he wasn't, and the misdirection by The Rings of Power was a hit for those that fell for it. See the response for yourself below!
