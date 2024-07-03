The Rings of Power Season 2 Will Feature “Grander Scale” Lord of the Rings Battles

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming back for its second season on Prime Video next month, and the showrunners have already teased Sauron’s plans. There’s a lot more excitement to look forward to, including some “grander scale” battles. Any fan of the franchise knows the Battle of Helm’s Deep in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is one of the most epic battles ever put to screen, so it will be fun to see how the prequel series stacks up when it comes to action. During a recent interview with Empire, the creatives behind the series promised something “dark” and “violent” is on the way.

“We love a good battle,” co-showrunner Patrick McKay teased. “The plan with Season 2 would be to do something much bigger, on a much grander scale that would take place not just overnight, but over multiple days, weeks, months, and episodes.”

Charlotte Brändström, who has taken over as producing director for the second season added that the battle will be “ten times bigger” than the one in the first season. “It’s really the battle of the darkness against the light … with some very dark and quite violent moments.”

“Things have taken a very intense turn since Sauron is back and moving the chess pieces around the board,” executive producer Lindsey Weber added. “So we get to have a different kind of action and see Middle-earth in some more terrifying moments.”

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.