The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Shut Out From Major Emmy Categories, Earned 6 Nominations

While Prime Video has had a few recent TV hits, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was definitely a unique one. With a massive budget and an unexpected approach to the mythos of J.R.R. Tolkien's work, The Rings of Power had a lot for fans to take in — and it looks like this year's Emmy nominations reflected that. While The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was shut out of all major drama categories, including Best Drama, it did take home six technical nods.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was nominated for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Renewed For Season 2?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been renewed for Season 2, and filming began just months after Season 1's premiere. Filming reportedly wrapped this past June, even as many other shows shut down production altogether amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"We want the shortest time possible between seasons, but we want to keep the bar just as high," Amazon's Jennifer Salke said in an interview last fall. "So it'll take what it takes. But there's been some urgency around moving quickly, which is why these guys have been writing all through their hiatus. We're moving fast."

What Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power About?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor. The series features an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

What do you think of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Emmy nominations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 will premiere on the platform at a later date.