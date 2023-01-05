Rings of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases Arrival of Controversial Tolkien Character

Amazon Prime has already begun filming the second season of their hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and minus a few casting changes, everything is looking great. Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle, who played the Orc leader Adar, has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine. Mawle even released a statement about his exit and wished the cast and crew the best of luck for season two. Not much is currently known about the plot of the second season of Rings of Power, but if a new rumor is to be believed, it will feature a very controversial character. According to TheOneRing.Net, Tom Bombadil will appear during the next season. Tom Bombadil is an integral character in Tolkien lore, but was completely absent from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. Now, as with every rumor these days, this should be taken with a grain of salt until someone from the series confirms it.

When it was premiering The Rings of Power was ahead of its epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon in Nielsen's ratings. The most recent episode of The Rings of Power left fans in shock after revealing the origin of an iconic Middle-earth location. The series co-showrunner reflected on the series' direction ahead of the first season finale.

"A huge theme in Tolkien is the environmentalism and the way machines and industrializations destroys the land," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted that to be central and core all the time. It's a thing that comes up again and again throughout the show. So in the writers room, we asked: What if Mordor was beautiful? All bucolic like Switzerland. And then what could happen that could transform it? We talked about the poisoning of the land — which starts in the first episode with the cow. Then you find out about the tunnels being dug and sulfur is going up into the air. It all builds toward this geologically realistic way of igniting the mountain, which now blacks out the sky for a very practical reason — Adar, our villain, sees the Orcs as his people and they deserve a home where the sun doesn't torment them. We're hoping it will take people by surprise."

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle-earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is exclusively streaming on Prime Video.

