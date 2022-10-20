Rings of Power Star Reveals Major Hint About the Stranger Everyone Missed

Amazon Prime Video recently released the season finale of their The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, and it revealed the true identity of Sauron and gave us an idea of who The Stranger could possibly be. The Rings of Power has been slowly unraveling its plot, with season two expected to be twice as big as their epic first season. One of the more interesting storylines from this season had to be who this mysterious stranger that came from the sky without any memories or the ability to talk was. Fans were speculating that he could be Sauron, but that turned out to be wrong. Another theory was that he could be Gandalf, but there hasn't been any concrete confirmation of that. During the finale it's revealed that The Stranger is actually an Istari or wizard in layman's terms, and he has to travel to the location on the map he carries. Daniel Weyman, who plays The Stranger, revealed one key detail about his character that fans probably missed. During a new interview with TV Line, the actor revealed that his wardrobe was actually slowly regenerating throughout the season.

"I don't know whether people have noticed, but the costume changes slightly over the course of the season," Weyman told the website. "The fact that they were surrounding The Stranger meant that they subtly changed and altered themselves, It's like they all got pulled in, and so it goes from being a very big, wild costume to being more of a costume of an Istari."

The Rings of Power is ahead of its epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon in Nielsen's ratings. The most recent episode of The Rings of Power left fans in shock after revealing the origin of an iconic Middle-earth location. The series co-showrunner reflected on the series' direction ahead of the first season finale.

"A huge theme in Tolkien is the environmentalism and the way machines and industrializations destroys the land," McKay told The Hollywood Reporter. "We wanted that to be central and core all the time. It's a thing that comes up again and again throughout the show. So in the writers room, we asked: What if Mordor was beautiful? All bucolic like Switzerland. And then what could happen that could transform it? We talked about the poisoning of the land — which starts in the first episode with the cow. Then you find out about the tunnels being dug and sulfur is going up into the air. It all builds toward this geologically realistic way of igniting the mountain, which now blacks out the sky for a very practical reason — Adar, our villain, sees the Orcs as his people and they deserve a home where the sun doesn't torment them. We're hoping it will take people by surprise."

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne developed The Rings of Power for Prime Video, inspired by the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and set in the Second Age of the world of Middle-earth. The show's cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts new episodes on Fridays on Prime Video. Only two episodes remain in the first season.

What did you think about The Rings of Power finale? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!