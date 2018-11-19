‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Dropped By ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

One of the most villainous characters in Game of Thrones is Lena Headey‘s Cersei Lannister, with the actress recently dabbling in the world of animated villains during a guest spot on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You can check out a clip from her appearance in the video above.

In the half-hour special, “Bug Busters,” Headey lends her voice as Big Mama, a gigantic spider yokai who can shoot webs and disguise herself to look like a human. As a prim and proper mob boss, she runs the Hidden City fight ring and doesn’t let anyone get in her way. Big Mama faces off against the villainous Baron Draxum, voiced by WWE superstar John Cena, as he attempts to disrupt Big Mama’s plan and the Turtles look for a way to eliminate New York City’s oozesquito problem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This all-new animated Ninja Turtles series has pulled out all the stops when it comes to delivering audiences action-packed adventures, the excitement of which is matched in the talented voices behind the characters.

The brand-new series “reimagines the iconic series and breathes new life into the classic characters, with jagged-shelled Raphael as a snapping turtle, wielding twin tonfas as his weapons; Leonardo as a red-eared slider, using an ōdachi sword; Donatello as a soft-shell turtle, sporting a tech-bo staff; and Michelangelo as a box turtle, arming himself with a kusari-fundo. Along for the adventure is the Turtles’ most trusted ally, April O’Neil, a street-savvy native New Yorker, and Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles.”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has amassed immaculate voice talent, with Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Michelangelo, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter. WWE Superstar John Cena voices the villain Baron Draxum, “an alchemist warrior mutant who seeks to turn all of humanity into mutants.”

Fans of the original 1987 animated series were recently given a holiday treat, as the voice actors from that show reprised their superheroes for a new commercial for Honda.

Make sure to catch all-new episodes of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, airing Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Are you excited that Headey dropped by the series for a guest role? Let us know in the comments below!