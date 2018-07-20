‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Comic-Con Trailer Released

Nickelodeon has put out a new trailer for their upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

The trailer gives fans an extended look at the new version of the popular reptilian ninja foursome, along with some of the various enemies they’ll face. The new series will star Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the new trailer, Nickelodeon also announced a number of guest stars for the upcoming season. Lena Headey, John Michael Higgins, Tom Kenny, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons,

John Rotten Lydon and Rob Paulsen will all voice original villains for the series, ranging from gargoyles to mutant spiders and pigs. WWE Superstar John Cena will play Baron Draxum, the new main villain for the series.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a bold re-interpretation of the TMNT franchise. In addition to giving classic villains like the Shredder a break, the show also reimagines the Turtles as different turtle species, giving each a distinctive look. Raph is a jagged-shelled snapping turtle, Leo is a red-eared slider turtle, Donny is a soft-shell turtle, and Mikey is a box turtle. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is also the first time that April O’Neil has been depicted as African-American, although the series appears to continue the trend of portraying O’Neil as a teen instead of an adult.



The Turtles will also be given new weapons and powers throughout the series, some of which can be seen in the new trailer.

A sneak peek of the series will air tonight, July 20th, at 9:30 PM on Nickelodeon. In the half-hour launch episode, “Mystic Mayhem,” the Turtles discover for the first time that they’re not the weirdest things in New York. Fans can also currently watch the first four episodes of the series on Nick.com.



The full 26 episode series will air on Nickelodeon beginning on September 21st.