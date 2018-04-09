‘Riverdale’ is on Edge in “The Prisoners” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “The Prisoners”, the upcoming nineteenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

Judging by the title, it sounds like Hiram’s plan to start a for-profit prison could be taking yet another turn, something that will be interesting to see play out. And beyond that, the episode’s synopsis hints at several different new challenges – some sort of attack at Riverdale high, another ghost from Veronica’s past, and some sort of revelation about the ever-mysterious Chic Cooper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The mystery of Chic is just being unraveled,” Lili Reinhart said during the show’s recent PaleyFest panel. “There’s so much that we’re about to find out about this person who is just seemingly an intruder in their home. The mystery of Chic is just beginning to unfold, and it carries through the end of the season. So, there’s a lot, a lot to unveil.”

You can check out the full synopsis for “The Prisoners” below.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END — After an incident at Riverdale High leaves the town on edge, Archie (KJ Apa) leads the charge to uncover the culprit.

Meanwhile, the reveal of a devastating secret leads to a violent showdown between Chic (guest star Hart Denton), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Madchen Amick).

Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) takes matters into her own hands when someone from her past comes to town seeking revenge.

Finally, Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) conspire to take down Sheriff Keller (guest star Martin Cummins).

Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Cristine Chambers.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Prisoners” will air on April 25th.