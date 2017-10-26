‘Riverdale’ Chapter 17: The Town That Dreaded Sundown Preview Released

The CW has released the official trailer for next week’s Riverdale, titled “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.”

You can check it out above.

The Town That Dreaded Sundown is a 1976 American horror film by producer and director Charles B. Pierce. A meta-sequel with the same name was released on October 16, 2014.

The film was mostly shot around Texarkana, and a number of locals were cast as extras. The world premiere was held in Texarkana on December 17, 1976, before its regular run in theaters on December 24. The film is an early example of a slasher film, having been released two years before Halloween (1978), and just two years after Black Christmas (1974), a film considered as one of the earliest in the genre.

The film is loosely based on the actual crimes attributed to an unidentified serial killer known as the Phantom Killer; it claims that “the incredible story you are about to see is true, where it happened and how it happened; only the names have been changed.” The actual Phantom attacked eight people between February 22 and May 3, 1946 in or near the town of Texarkana, Texas, which is on the Texas border with Arkansas. Most of the murders occurred in rural areas just outside Texarkana, in Bowie County, Texas, while the film has them occurring in Arkansas. However, the general outline of the murders largely follows reality, with mostly minor artistic license taken. As in the film, the real killer was never identified nor apprehended.

In the Riverdale episode, Betty finds herself at the center of a deepening mystery; Veronica grows concerned for Archie; Tensions between the North and Southside comes to a head and leads to an unexpected showdown.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.