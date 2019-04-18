‘Riverdale’: “Fear the Reaper” Preview Released

Riverdale returned tonight with some major developments for everyone in the mysterious titular town. Betty’s efforts against The Farm took a new turn, Archie faced off in his most challenging boxing match to date, and a new threat presented itself for Jughead and his family — as well as potentially all of Riverdale itself. It’s that new threat that is set to take center stage next week.

The CW has released a preview for next week’s episode “Fear the Reaper” which you can check out in the video above. With Jellybean suddenly going missing at the behest of the Gargoyle King, things get very complicated for Jughead and his parents as they try to get her back. Meanwhile, things don’t appear to be looking that great for the rest of the characters, either. Whatever is going on is enough to make Josie reiterate just how badly she wants to get out of town.

As we know, that is something that will actually happen for Josie. The character, played by Ashleigh Murray, is set to appear on The CW‘s Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene. In the series, which is currently in production on its pilot episode, Josie heads off to New York City to chase her musical dreams. It’s a move that may have been set up earlier this season on Riverdale in the episode “Bizarrodale” in which Josie failed to get a call back for her Julliard audition. With the prestigious school potentially no longer in the cards, perhaps Josie will choose to set her sights on Broadway instead.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear The Reaper” below.

JELLYBEAN GOES MISSING — When Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins) goes missing, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Gladys (Gina Gershon) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) follow a series of cryptic clues to get her home. Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) faces the fallout from his latest boxing match, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes a major discovery about Evelyn’s (guest star Zoe De Grand’Maison) past. Finally, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) makes a big decision about her future. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#319). Original airdate 4/24/2019.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

