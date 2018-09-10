‘Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Shares Photo of Romantic Moment With Lili Reinhart

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have developed a relationship both on and off the screen, and it looks like they’ve taken a major step.

Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the hit The CW series, recently made a new post on his Instagram account, which shows an artfully-blurry photo of himself and Reinhart with their faces close together. While Sprouse has posted individual photos of Reinhart, who portrays Jughead’s onscreen girlfriend Betty Cooper, in the past, this marks the first photo on his Instagram of the two of them together. You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram It’s pretty, pretty late A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Sep 10, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

Some diehard Riverdale fans have taken quite a liking to Sprouse’s post, with some seeing it as the actor making his and Reinhart’s relationship “Instagram official”. Reinhart made a similar sort of post a month ago, confirming the long-running rumors that the pair were romantically involved.

Even with Sprouse and Reinhart attending the Met Gala and various other events together, the pair have been relatively private in the past with regards to their offscreen relationship.

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” Reinhart had said in a previous interview. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

While Sprouse and Reinhart have now made their relationship “Instagram official”, it sounds like their Riverdale characters will be taking things to a new level in Season 3.

“In the season finale, when you saw Betty and Jughead in bed together, she’s smiling when he says, ‘Will you be my serpent queen?’” Reinhart explained earlier this year. “[Aguirre-Sacasa] told me, ‘When I watched that scene and I saw Betty smile, it made me want more of that.’ I think the girl deserves a break.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.