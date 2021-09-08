Riverdale: “Dance of Death” Synopsis and Photos Released

The CW has released a synopsis and batch of photos for “Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death”, the seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. The episode is expected to revolve around some of the more bizarre plot threads of Season 5, including the Blossom family’s new ministry and Kevin Keller’s (Casey Cott) role in it, the quest to find Palladium before Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) can get to it, and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) investigating various disappearances.

“Kevin obviously is going through something, and Cheryl is starting a ministry, and that’s really a perfect equation for Kevin to be swindled into a cult-y, ministry type situation as we saw during season three,” Cott explained in a recent interview with E! Online. “Kevin is going to get involved in some way. It’s actually really, really fun. We had a lot of fun shooting the scenes that you will see. Kevin’s got some fun outfits coming up, I’ll leave it at that.”

“REIGN OF TERROR — After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance. Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry. Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Nathalie Boltt directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dance of Death” will air on September 22nd.

