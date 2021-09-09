Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in “Return of the Pussycats”

The fifth season of Riverdale has undeniably been full of surprises, especially once the series’ several-year time jump fully went to effect. One of the most buzzed-about elements of this season has been the return of Josie and the Pussycats, and tonight, we finally got to see what that entailed. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Riverdale‘s latest episode, we’re here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats.” Obviously, spoilers for Season 5, Episode 15 of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Melody writes a story about how the Pussycats fell apart and reunited. At a house party, Val gives a toast to Melody for her success as a published writer, whose first novel is potentially getting adapted into a movie. Val, who is currently working as a barista, wants to play the lead in the movie, but Melody says the studio wants a bigger name. Meanwhile, Val talks with her boyfriend about whether or not they want to get married.

Josie is now a hit recording artist, who disappeared from a stop on her international tour to show back up in Riverdale. Josie meets Tabitha, and she performs “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” while reminiscing about her past in Riverdale. Josie gets a noise complaint from Hiram while singing at the Five Seasons, but she sticks up to him anyway. Josie asks Weatherbee if she can use the music room at Riverdale High, and he agrees, in exchange for her teaching a music class. She teaches the class and reunites with Archie, who invites her to the Wyte Wyrm. She agrees, and invites Val and Melody along with her. Over drinks at the Wyte Wyrm, Josie calls out the rest of the gang for treating her horribly in high school. As she leaves Pop’s, she reunites with Sweet Pea, and they hook up. The next morning, Josie meets with Val and Melody at the Wyte Wyrm, and asks them to collaborate with her on one of the tracks of her new album. When Josie asks if they’re still performing, Melody sings “Physical”, and Val sings “Make Me.” They then confront her for the way she abandoned them both, and she apologizes.

Josie reunites with Sierra, and they talk about why Josie disappeared — she’d found out that her dad died from a heart attack right before going on stage. Later, Melody tells Val that she turned down the movie deal, since Val wouldn’t have been able to star in it. Melody and Val hear about Josie’s father’s passing, and they go to comfort her. The three of them agree to do a one-night-only reunion concert to raise funds to reincorporate Riverdale. They hold the concert, and perform a medley of songs. Toni starts to go into labor in the middle of the concert, and Fangs and Cheryl help her give the birth to a baby boy.

Later, Josie asks Melody and Val to go on a tour with her, and they agree. They depart for their tour, and everyone is introduced to Toni’s baby — named Tony. Val and Melody say goodbye to their significant others, and Sweet Pea offers to tag along on the tour as a bus driver. Then, a musician named Toots Sweets shows up and suggests that Josie’s father was murdered, and Josie suggests the tour goes to New Orleans to investigate.

Meanwhile, Tabitha asks Veronica for help in franchising Pop’s, but Veronica can’t at the moment due to her financial problems with Chad. Alexandra Cabot later meets with Veronica and asks for the money back she lent to Chad, and Veronica turns the Pop’s franchise into an opportunity for her. Veronica holds a meeting between Tabitha and Alexandra, and Alexandra immediately agrees, as long as they turn Pop’s into a “singing diner.” Alexandra, Tabitha, and Toni perform “Little Shop of Horrors.” Later, Alexandra suggests some changes to Pop’s, but Tabitha puts her foot down, and they decide to franchise without making those changes.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.