Riverdale: Kiernan Shipka Returns as Sabrina in New Episode Photos

Riverdale doesn't air a new episode this week, but The CW is still giving fans something to look forward to with the release of new photos from "Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale". The episode, which is the nineteenth of the series' sixth season and is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 10th, will see the return of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman. And, from the looks of things in the photos, it seems like Sabrina is about to set up a new coven right there in Riverdale.

According to the previously released synopsis, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls on Sabrina for help after several of their own fall prey to Percival Pickens' machinations. Percival has been a season-long antagonist on Riverdale, seemingly the personification of actual evil which makes the stakes for dealing with him higher than ever — hence bringing in Sabrina for help.

Shipka first portrayed Sabrina on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which ran for four seasons and ended its run in 2020 and told ComicBook.com previously how easy it was to step back into the role again.

"I don't think it's a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of ... It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn't been her in two years," Shipka shared with ComicBook.com in regard to the experience of returning to the role. "I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I'd never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn't know how that was going to work, and I was just like, 'Oh, this fits like a glove.' And it was very fun."

You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode and then read on for the photos.