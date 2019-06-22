Riverdale’s Robin Givens Remembers the Last Time She Saw Luke Perry

Riverdale star Robin Givens said the loss of co-star Luke Perry was "quite difficult" when remembering the late actor on the HollywoodLife Podcast.

"My last time with Luke, I was doing Riverdale and The Fix, and I was flying back and forth, and then I got Ambitions, and I had to get on the red eye from Vancouver to fly to Atlanta where we shoot. So, I had to film my Riverdale parts first, because I had to make a flight," Givens said.

"Luke was like, 'Okay. Okay. Everybody on this side,' just in terms of blocking. 'Let's shoot Robin's close ups. She's got to get the flight.'" And he said, 'You got the light going?' And then, you say goodbye to somebody, and you never know what's going to happen."

Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke, a devastating blow for the tight-knit Riverdale stars. "It was quite difficult," Givens said. "Everybody just banded together."

It's still hard to "wrap your mind around it," she added.

"Mortality… the fact that someone's here, and then they're not. Luke and I always stayed in the same hotel. We'd take rides home from the studio together, and talk politics more than you could imagine, and talk about our kids more than you could imagine. And we'd just walk and talk."

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed on Wednesday the Archie Comics-inspired series' fourth season premiere, titled "In Memoriam," will act as a tribute to Perry and honor both the late star and his character Fred Andrews.

"Probably the most important episode of Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

Aguirre-Sacasa earlier told EW the series was "100% going to deal" with the loss "narratively at the beginning of Season 4, and we want that episode to really honor the character of Fred and honestly, to honor the actor Luke and our friend Luke."

He added, "We didn't want to rush into that at the end of the season and give it short shrift or not make that story as great and emotional as it needs to be to honor both the character and the actor. I think that's going to be a big part of Archie's journey next season, honestly."

Riverdale returns with its fourth season Wednesday, October 9 on The CW.