‘Riverdale’ Star Luke Perry’s Fiancee Makes Her First Statement Since His Death

Wendy Madison Bauer, Luke Perry‘s fiancee, has broken her silence on the actor’s death.

Bauer released her first statement since Perry died to Entertainment Tonight.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” Bauer said. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

For over a decade, Perry and Bauer kept their relationship mostly private. Perry was previously married to Minnie Sharp, whom he divorced in 2003. Perry and Sharp had two children, Jack and Sophie.

Perry passed away today on Monday at the age of 52. Perry’s publicist released a statement later that day:

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

At the time of his death, Perry played Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on The CW‘s Riverdale. Executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater offered a joint statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” the statement says. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Riverdale is also shut down production in the wake of Perry’s death.

Perry had been hospitalized after suffering a massive stroke. He was heavily sedated so that medical professionals could try to improve his condition. He ultimately passed away as a result of the stroke.

