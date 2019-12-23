Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos Causes Scene at Son’s High School Wrestling Match

Wrestling is one of the world’s most beloved sports, but it is known to bring out the heat in people. Time and again, high school leagues have had to deal with underhanded tactics and overbearing coaches. But during a recent tournament, one wrestler found himself confronted by another obstacle, and it was none other than Mark Consuelos.

As reported by TMZ, the Riverdale actor spotted at an all-day wrestling tournament ahead of the holidays. Consuelos, who is married to Kelly Ripa, was attending the event to support his 16-year-old son Joaquin. But when his son’s headgear got ripped off, Consuelos decided he’d had enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video above shows the intense moment as Consuelos heads to the floor from his seat. The heated exchange sees the actor approach his son’s opponent who is standing next to an official. As Joaquin is checked on from the floor, Consuelos makes his way to his son’s competitor before he is stopped by another adult.

In the background, you can hear the crowd react to the scene as parents tell Consuelos to get off the mat. Ripa is not shown in the video, but reports says the TV host was at the event and simply out of frame at this time.

Once Consuelos was put back in his seat, he watched as Joaquin was narrowly beaten out by his opponent. The loss did not sit well with the actor as he was said to be visibly disappointed in the match’s outcome which forced him to take a break for a few hours to recoup.

You can catch reruns of Riverdale on The CW or via the network’s app. The show will return to cable on January 22 with new episodes.