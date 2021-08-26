Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in "Reservoir Dogs"

✖

Riverdale's fifth season is officially back from its lengthy hiatus, and the show does not seem to show any signs of slowing down. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Riverdale's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs.” Obviously, spoilers for Season 5, Episode 13 of Riverdale, "Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs", below! Only look if you want to know!

We see Archie's time in war, as he tends to Eric as his legs get blown off. In the present day, Archie is awoken to Eric having a PTSD episode. The next day, Frank and Archie talk about what happened with Eric, and Frank gets them a new dog, something that's a sensitive subject to Archie, because his platoon adopted, and lost in battle, a dog named Bingo. Meanwhile, Archie tries to get Eric help with the VA office, but to no avail. The dog proves to cause some troubles, and as Frank eventually reveals, the shelter suspects the dog came from a dog fighting ring. Archie, Fangs, and company track down the dog fighter and Archie beats him up, threatening him if he hurts another dog again. Later, they free the dogs from the dog fighter and hold an adoption day at the El Royale. Eric suggests they name the new dog Bingo, and Archie agrees. Later, we learn that Bingo was actually a man in Archie's group. Archie then gets a call from the VA, and suggests that he might need psychological help too.

Tabitha helps Betty with her undercover work as a trucker, only for her to fall into a trap set by the FBI and Glen and almost be arrested. The next day, Tabitha suggests they use Pop's and the Whyte Wyrm to create a "Coyote Ugly" bar to lure truckers in and create a database to potentially find the Highway Killer. They pitch the idea to Fangs, and he agrees.

Cheryl finds Kevin lurking in the woods at night, and confronts him about it the next day, inviting him to join their ministry to find his purpose. He reluctantly agrees, but does not vibe with the service, something that he tells Cheryl the next day. Kevin admits to her that he isn't quite able to get over how things ended with Fangs, and she suggests he go to Fangs to patch things up. Kevin goes to visit Fangs — and finds him on a date with Moose. Kevin goes to Cheryl for advice, and she asks him to help with the trucker trap. Later, Kevin has a crisis over whether or not he's on the right path in life, and Cheryl suggests he try to get his creative mojo back by creating a production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" for the ministry.

Betty, Tabitha, Veronica, and Cheryl perform "Nothing But a Good Time" at the Coyote Ugly bar, and they successfully get numbers for a list of suspects. As Betty leaves Pop's, she finds another trucker who arrived late and looks suspicious, and she agrees to get in his truck. Midway through their drive, the trucker pulls a knife — and later a chainsaw — on Betty. She eventually knocks him out with a wrench, just as Tabitha arrives for back-up. Betty suggests they keep the trucker hostage until he reveals where Polly is, and then they give him up to the FBI.

Veronica tries to get back into the stock trading world. Reggie offers to work for her as a trader, and he's able to close a sale within a matter of hours. Both Veronica and Reggie thrive in their business, and eventually, Reggie tells Veronica about the SoDale project being a sham for Hiram to fund his quest for palladium. Veronica and Reggie decide to poach the SoDale investors, and it works.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.