Riverdale Establishes Another Tie to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in “The Ides of March”

Fans of The CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may not be getting the crossover between the two shows that they crave, but that doesn’t mean the connections between Archie and Sabrina’s hometowns aren’t continuing. Recently, a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina character made a brief appearance on Riverdale in “Varsity Blue” while the third season of Sabrina also saw the titular witch make a brief trek to Riverdale herself. Tonight’s episode of Riverdale continued the little connections that aren’t really crossovers between the two series by establishing yet another tie.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale “The Ides of March”, below.

In tonight’s episode Veronica struggles to deal with the fact that her father, Hiram, is dying of an ALS-like disease. At the same time, Hiram seems to be slowing down a bit, a little disinterested in certain elements of his life, something that is worrisome for Veronica. After some discussion with Archie — and Hermosa showing up to try to spy on her rum business — Veronica comes up with a brilliant idea. One morning over breakfast she decides to get her father fired up by showing him a wild ad campaign for her Red Raven rum and outlines the publications it will be going in — including the Greendale Gazette, the paper of Sabrina’s hometown.

The idea that Veronica’s rum ad will run in the paper of Sabrina’s hometown is just another fun tie between the two shows, but fans still shouldn’t get their hopes up for a substantive crossover. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has said a genuine crossover will only happen if the narrative demands it.

“Well honestly, it’s funny, I’m a fan of all of this and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the limited episode orders of Sabrina possibly preventing a crossover. “If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that’s a really fun element of it. But no, you’re right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.