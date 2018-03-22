‘Riverdale’ to Take a Two-Week Break in April

Riverdale will be taking a short hiatus at the beginning of April, The CW‘s recent listings confirmed.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Riverdale will not be airing a new episode, and will instead be re-running “Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart”. And on Wednesday, April 11th, Riverdale will not be a part of that week’s schedule at all, with a 90-minute special titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic airing in its timeslot.

This sort of brief hiatus was somewhat telegraphed by recent news – particularly the announcement of the series’ upcoming musical episode. The installment, called “Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember”, was confirmed earlier this year, with an air date of Wednesday, April 18th.

With “Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens” airing this upcoming Wednesday, Riverdale fans had some sort of an idea that a break (albeit a pretty short one) would be eminent.

When Riverdale does return, it will see a large amount (but not all) of the show’s ensemble putting on a production of Carrie: The Musical, something that will surely add an interesting element to this season’s various plot-lines.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted during a recent interview. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’”

“That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom.” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “It felt like we could play with these archetypes.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.