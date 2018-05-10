‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Judgment Night”

Cheryl screams and runs away as the Black Hood chases her with an axe. She locks herself insider her room, but he breaks through the door. Cheryl escapes out the window and grabs a bow and arrow, shooting him in the shoulder.

Jughead and the Serpents take Fangs to the hospital. Jughead tries to go back outside and find whoever shot Fangs, but FP holds him back.

Cheryl calls Betty and lets her know what happened with the Black Hood. She warns Betty that the Black Hood could be more dangerous now that he’s injured.

Betty calls Alice, who reveals that Hal is out covering the riots. Alice tells Betty to come to the Register.

Fred comes into Archie’s room and asks Veronica about the riots.

Archie meets with Kevin, Moose, and the rest of the wrestling team. They try to figure out how to find Reggie before the Serpents get to him first.

Fred receives a knock on the door from Andre, wanting to bring Veronica home.

Hiram tells Hermione to get to the Register to make a statement about the riots. He argues that chaos is a good thing for their plan. Hermione asks where Hiram will be headed to, and he claims that he’s telling the truth.

Jughead meets with Sheriff Minetta, who accuses the Serpents of causing riots. Jughead disappears.

Reggie calls Hiram, revealing that someone else shot Fangs, and now everyone thinks he did it.

Veronica sees Midge’s mom walking in the riots. Midge’s mom reveals that she was the one who shot Fangs.

Archie calls Jughead and updates them on their plan.

Hermione provides her statement about the riots, which she blames on the Black Hood. She reveals that she’s set a bounty on the Black Hood, and will award $1 million to whoever can bring him alive or dead. Betty questions the bounty, before she gets a call from Cheryl. Cheryl reveals that the Black Hood is headed back towards her house.

Archie, Kevin, and Moose arrive at Riverdale High, which has been trashed. Archie gets a call from Veronica, who reveals that Midge’s mom shot Fangs, and she’s now been delivered to the police.

Veronica sees Minetta talking to Hermione about the reward for the Black Hood.

Archie, Kevin, and Moose approach Sweet Pea and the Serpents. They reveal who really shot Fangs, but Sweet Pea argues that the North Side still needs to pay for what happened. The two groups prepare to fight, but are stopped by Weatherbee.

Betty returns home, but doesn’t find anyone.

Archie meets up with Jughead, and suggests that he try to stop the Serpents from trashing Midge’s mom’s house.

Archie gets a call from Pop, who says that Reggie needs help.

Betty gets a phone call from an unknown phone number. It’s FP, who asks where Jughead is. FP then reveals that Hal was brought to the ER.

Veronica asks Hermione about the bounty, and says that she refuses to let Hiram use her money for it. She breaks into Hiram’s office, where she finds a folder of dirt on Fred.

Archie and company meet with Reggie at Pop’s. They hear a loud group of people outside. Archie calls Jughead to see if it’s the Serpents, but realizes that it’s actually the Ghoulies.

Archie, Reggie, and company try to barricade Pop’s. Pop tells Archie an idea of how to scare off the rioters.

Archie gets to the roof of Pop’s and throws a fire bomb at the Ghoulies. Suddenly, Keller, Fred, and FP show up.

Jughead and the Serpents hole up in the Whyte Wyrm. Sweet Pea accuses Jughead of starting the riots to begin with.

Veronica and Hermione look over Hiram’s plan for exposing the affair. Veronica accuses Hiram of bringing harm to Hermione to better his own life.

Hiram calls Pop, who reveals that Fred and Keller saved the day. Hiram hangs up the phone and gets upset.

Suddenly, a man comes into the diner. It’s Papa Poutine’s son, Small Fry, who wants to know where Hiram is.

Betty arrives at the hospital and tries to find Hal. She finds the doctor murdered in the bed. She gets a call from the Black Hood, who tells her to come home and finish this conversation. He reveals that Alice is already at the house, and that he will kill her if Betty doesn’t get there in 10 minutes.

Jughead gets a call from Penny Peabody. She reveals that she’s holding Toni hostage, and asks Jughead to come talk to him.

Betty arrives home, where Alice acts like everything is normal. Hal arrives, and decides he wants to show Alice and Betty old home movies. He plays one home movie — of a young Hal being held in the basement by his mother. As she explains, Hal’s father murdered the Conway family, and Hal was asked to help Svenson cover it up.

The video ends, and Hal asks Alice to get their recorder to record what he has to say.

Hal reveals that his grandfather killed the Blossom ancestor in the past, and took on the Cooper name as a way to hide things. The Conway family knew his secret, so Betty’s grandfather killed them. Hal manipulated Svenson into sending the innocent man to his death. Hal reveals that he has a darkness inside of him — one that now exists within Betty. Hal asks Betty to reveal his secret — that he’s the Black Hood.

As Hal reveals, he was responsible for all of the Black Hood attacks, except for at the debate.

Fred and Archie arrive home. Archie is accosted by a man who looks exactly like the Black Hood. He shoots Fred and leaves, but Fred survives thanks to his bulletproof vest.

Betty asks Hal why he became the Black Hood. He reveals that Betty’s speech at the Jubilee inspired him to kill the sinners of Riverdale. Betty asks why Hal wanted this all recorded, and he reveals that it’s so people know what happened when they find their bodies.

Jughead meets with Penny, who is really working with the Ghoulies. Cheryl also arrives with her bow and arrow, getting them to let Toni go. Penny complies, and reveals that she and the Ghoulies partnered to take over the South Side again. She provides an ultimatum — the Serpents need to leave tonight, or they need to fight the Ghoulies at Pickens Park at dawn.

Small Fry arrives at the Pembrooke, and Andre tells him that Hiram isn’t home. Small Fry barges into the Lodges’ apartment and threatens to kill them. They run through the house, where Hermione finds a gun and shoots Small Fry in the chest, killing him.

The Serpents meet to figure out how to deal with the Ghoulies. FP comes in and reveals that Fangs died in surgery. He then holds a vote about whether or not they should fight the Ghoulies. Everyone ends up voting yes, except for Jughead.

Alice reveals that she isn’t surprised by Hal being the Black Hood. She accuses Hal of not doing his crusade correctly, while Betty is able to sneak across the room. Hal tries to strangle Alice, but Betty hits him over the head with something from the fireplace.

Jughead asks FP if fighting the Ghoulies is really the right thing to do. FP claims that they should just go down with a fight. Jughead looks at his murder board.

Jughead calls Hiram, accusing him of orchestrating the riots as a way to remove the Serpents from town. Jughead provides a counter offer, right as Hiram approaches to meet Penny.

Hiram returns to the Pembrooke, where he finds Andre dead and Hermione and Veronica sitting at the kitchen table. They tell him about Small Fry’s dead body.

Keller arrests Hal as Archie and Fred arrive. Betty tells Archie about Hal being the Black Hood, but Archie reveals that a copycat came to his house an hour before.

Jughead calls Betty to tell her that he loves her, and that he’ll see her soon.

The squad car pulls away.

Jughead meets with Penny, revealing that the deal he made with Hiram was for the Ghoulies to get him in exchange for no battle. Jughead starts fighting the Ghoulies.

Betty calls FP. He asks Toni where Penny’s hideout was.

FP arrives at the hideout, but there’s no one there.

Hiram tells Hermione and Veronica that Small Fry’s body has been dealt with. He tries to apologize. Veronica shows him his file, and reveals that she doesn’t want to be part of his schemes anymore.

Betty, Archie, Cheryl, Toni, and Sweet Pea arrive at Penny’s hideout. Suddenly, FP arrives, carrying a brutally injured Jughead.