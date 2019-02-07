‘Riverdale’ Recap: A New Gargoyle King is Unmasked in “Bizarrodale”

Riverdale has certainly taken some twists and turns in its third season, but “Bizzarodale” proved just how many surprises the show still has in store. Read on to find out about all of this week’s new revelations, new couples — and a new twist on the season’s Big Bad.

As usual, full spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Bizzarodale”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode decides to shine a light on some of the less-prominent stories within Riverdale — starting with the wedding of Sierra and Tom. Kevin and Josie agree to throw the couple a wedding reception, which causes some problems with Moose and his dad. Kevin asks Moose to be his date to the wedding, while Josie asks Sweet Pea. They both are told no, because Moose is afraid to come out to his dad, and Sweet Pea wants to be more than just an occasional fling.

Toni and Cheryl get used to their lives outside of the Serpents, which includes celebrating their good SAT scores. Cheryl attempts to use her scores to get into her family’s legacy college, but is turned away and told that they’re trying to “diversify” their pool of students. Cheryl realizes that Penelope was behind the new policy, because she still doesn’t accept Cheryl liking women. Out of spite, Cheryl decides to form an LGBTQ alliance. She announces the club over the morning announcements, and proceeds to hint at someone in ROTC being gay in the process. Moose worries that he just got outed, something that Toni confronts Cheryl about as well, which makes her agree to try to fix it.

Cheryl and Toni try to blackmail Penelope into resigning from the college board, or else they’ll publish the list of her dominatrix clients. The blackmail works, and Cheryl decides to recommend Toni for the college as well. Meanwhile, Moose tells Kevin that he came out to his dad, and they agree to finally have sex. Cheryl apologizes to Moose for almost outing him, but he agrees that it ultimately worked for the best.

Shortly before the wedding, Sierra and Tom receive an ominous letter from the Gargoyle King, demanding that the Midnight Club reunite and complete Ascension Night — or their children will suffer the consequences. The Midnight Club reunites, and reluctantly agrees to take the threat from the Gargoyle King seriously. They sneak into Riverdale High that night and begin the hunt for the chalices. Penelope finds a sacrifice at the school, and suggests that this was all just a ploy to have their children be unguarded.

They all call their children, who are safe — except for Moose and Kevin, who get kidnapped by the Gargoyle Gang. They’re ultimately saved by FP and Tom, who find the ROTC boys and Moose’s dad impersonating the Gargoyles. Moose’s dad reveals that in high school, he had unrequited feelings for Tom, which eventually got him thrown into the asylum and into G&G. He says that he impersonated the Gargoyle King as a way to scare Moose and Kevin down a similar path.

Ultimately, Sierra and Tom agree to have a small wedding, and Moose decides to get away from his dad and move away to Glendale. Cheryl recruits a group of girls to be in a new gang called the Pretty Poisons, which will be led by her and Toni.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Josie nervously prepares for a Julliard audition, which Archie volunteers to drive her to. She auditions, but doesn’t get a callback, and begins to wonder if pouring her heart into music was really worth it. Archie comforts her, revealing that he feels isolated too after everything he’s been through in recent months. Ultimately, The whole experience with Moose and Kevin makes Josie feel better about not getting into Julliard (although don’t count out her heading to New York entirely). She and Archie duet, and ultimately kiss.

Hermione gets Veronica and Reggie to pay for the drug supplies that they destroyed, even though the bill is pretty massive. When the pair don’t know how to get the money, Reggie offers to steal from the safe at his dad’s car dealership. He and Veronica pull off the heist, but he gets shot in the process. The money ends up being protected by a dye pack, so they can’t use it. They end up meeting with the Fizzle Rocks buyer — Gladys. She agrees to work a deal with them to get the rest of the money, in exchange for Reggie’s car. Gladys and Jellybean then ask to stay with FP and Jughead for a while, something that Hermione is shocked to hear.

