‘Riverdale’ Uncovers a New Mystery in “Fortune and Men’s Eyes” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Fortune and Men’s Eyes”, the second episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The promo hints at what’s next for Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), both of whom uncovered some major things in the closing minutes of this week’s season premiere. Based on the episode’s photos, it looks like the pair will be deep at work investigating the newest mystery.

“What made people fall in love with them from the start was seeing them together as this team, a crimefighting duo,” Reinhart explained in a recent interview. “You definitely see that within the first few episodes. They take this new killing spree under their belts, which is a lot for two teenagers to do.”

As the premiere began to hint, something appears to be going on with regards to Griffins & Gargoyles, a D&D-esque game that has serious consequences within the world of Riverdale.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

Creepy rituals aside, the season premiere certainly introduced a lot for fans to take in — including Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) agreeing to take a plea deal after being framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). This means that Archie will be spending two years in juvenile detention, something that could play out in an interesting way.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a previous interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

You can view the synopsis for “Fortune and Men’s Eyes” below.

“FIRST DAY JITTERS

After a gruesome discovery is made in the forest, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) team up to investigate Riverdale’s latest mystery.

As Archie (KJ Apa) navigates his new surroundings, Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a plan to bring a bit of home to him. Elsewhere, when Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) decides to join the RROTC, Kevin (Casey Cott) worries he may be pulling away from him.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.”

“Chapter Thirty-Seven: Fortune and Men’s Eyes” will debut on Wednesday, October 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.