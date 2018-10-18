‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “Fortune and Men’s Eyes”

The episode begins with Archie and several other men getting taken to juvie, where they are undressed and processed. He then gets taken to the warden’s office, where the warden offers that Archie use the music room.

Veronica waits on Fred, FP, and Keller, as they talk about how to prove Archie’s innocence.

Alice tells Polly that Betty’s episode was just caused by stress. Betty asks Polly about what she saw around the bonfire the night before, but they accuse her of hallucinating.

Betty gets a call from Jughead, who reveals to her that Dilton is dead and Ben is near death. He explains what he saw at the Gargoyle King sacrifice, and asks if Betty would be willing to investigate with him. She agrees.

Archie gets introduced to his roommate, Mad Dog, but he barely speaks to him.

Veronica tells Weatherbee that she’ll be stepping in as Student Body president while Archie is away. As it turns out, Cheryl already petitioned to take over the role. Veronica confronts Cheryl about it, but Cheryl argues that she’s doing it to boost her college applications.

Archie enters the prison yard. He sits with a group of Serpents, but his legitimacy begins to be questioned — by Joaquin. As it turns out, Joaquin got arrested on Riot Night, and he wants to prove Archie’s loyalty by having him shiv one of the Ghoulies in prison. Archie refuses.

Betty and Jughead visit the coroners office…where they find the coroner’s son. He explains that Dilton died by mixing cyonide into a soft drink, and remarks that this is more evil than the previous instances of death that have hit Riverdale.

Jughead works in the photo lab, developing close-up photos of Dilton and Ben’s markings.

Archie practices in the music room, but he gets quickly interrupted by the group of Ghoulies that Archie got arrested during the drag race. They confront Archie, beat him up, and steal his shoes.

Veronica visits Archie, and they catch up on what’s happened since then.

Betty calls the hospital about Ben, but learns that he’s already out of the ICU. She is then introduced to a girl named Evelyn, who is the daughter of The Farm leader Edgar Evernever. Betty gets confused and leaves.

Kevin makes out with Moose in the hallways, but Moose doesn’t want him to be affectionate with him in public because he’s trying to join the ROTC.

Cheryl and the Vixens show up at Pop’s, but Veronica says that they’re banned. Veronica explains that Cheryl taking over the presidency messes with her plan to get things in order for Archie when he leaves juvie. Cheryl suggests that Veronica turn her energy into working with the Innocence Project to get Archie out.

Betty and Jughead visit Ben in the hospital, and talk to his mom. She explains that Ben became a different person once he met Dilton. Jughead finds an effigy tied to the door, and Ben’s mom says that a girl with a bow in her hair left it. Sheriff Minetta confronts Betty and Jughead for snooping around, but they’re interrupted by a state trooper, who reveals that one of the members of Dilton’s troop is missing.

Veronica meets with Hermione, attempting to get approval to start a chapter of the Innocence Project. Hermione reluctantly agrees.

Jughead confronts Ethel about the voodoo doll in Ben’s hospital room. Ethel argues that she made it to protect Ben, because she’s been dating him since the summer. She mentions that they hang out in Dilton’s secret bunker in the woods, and she reluctantly agrees to take him there.

Mad Dog asks Archie why the Serpents weren’t looking out for him against the Ghoulies. He tells him that he needs to do whatever he can to survive.

Alice and FP confront Betty and Jughead about visiting Ben’s hospital room. Alice says that Betty will have another seizure if she keeps getting into trouble, and Jughead gets upset that Betty didn’t tell him about it.

Reggie and Veronica visit Archie and give him a new pair of shoes, which he initially refuses. He then wears them proudly in the prison yard, and argues that they should try to be civil with each other. He suggests that they all hold a football game, and the winner gets his new sneakers.

Alice apologizes for mentioning the seizure in front of Jughead. She says that she just wants Betty to be safe. As soon as Alice leaves, Betty prepares to sneak out.

As they walk through the woods, Betty tells Jughead about her seizure, and argues that helping him with the case isn’t a stressful thing for her. They come across someone – or something – dressed as the Gargoyle King.

Betty and Jughead sit at Pop’s, and look at Dilton’s drawing of the Gargoyle King. They look at the map, and they come around a possible lead of where the bunker is.

Archie tells Veronica about the football game, and she thinks its a great idea.

Veronica tells Cheryl that she’s fine with her taking over as Student Body President, and suggests that they do something to boost Archie’s spirits.

Kevin sees Moose and his ROTC friends walk into Pop’s, but Moose doesn’t want anything to do with him.

Archie and Mad Dog work out, and Archie asks him about his past. Mad Dog says that his family and girlfriend were banned from visiting him, and that he’s about to be transferred to a real prison where he’ll serve 20 years. He wishes Archie luck on the football game.

Betty and Jughead find the bunker and make their way inside. They find a bunch of stuff for Griffins and Gargoyles, as well as drawings of the Gargoyle King. They find the stuff to make the poisoned drinks. Betty searches underneath a bed in the room, where she finds one of Dilton’s scouts.

The scout says that he was asked to stay in the bunker until Dilton came back, and Betty and Jughead explain that he’s dead. The scout then says that Ben and Ethel aren’t dating in real life, just in the game.

Archie’s football game begins. The Vixens show up and perform “Jailhouse Rock” outside of the gates.

Hiram shows up, and reveals that the warden invited him to watch the game. Hiram threatens that Veronica won’t be able to visit Archie after today, but she says that nothing can break them apart.

Archie makes a play, but is soon interrupted by a bunch of riot cops beginning to beat up the prisoners. Archie defends himself against the guards, but gets beaten up anyway.

Archie gets taken back to his room to find that Mad Dog’s stuff is gone. The warden says that Mad Dog died during the riot.

Veronica tells Cheryl about what happened with the riots, and how she’s not allowed to visit Archie anymore. Cheryl suggests she get a fake ID.

Betty and Jughead confront Ethel, who argues that the Gargoyle King is coming after anyone that disobeys him. She begins having a seizure.

Archie gets a visit from Veronica, who is wearing a wig and pretending to be a woman named Monica Posh.

Kevin joins ROTC.

Archie is visited by the warden, who he confronts about Mad Dog. The warden tells him that he’s impressed by him, and is going to be the “new” Mad Dog.

Hermione holds a meeting with the various Riverdale parents. She tells them about Dilton and Ben’s incident, and how it could be tied back to a secret they uncovered in high school.

Betty and Jughead sit outside Ethel’s hospital room, where Betty wonders if there’s a connection between the seizures and the Gargoyle King stuff. They check on Ben, who they find sitting in his windowsill. He says that he isn’t afraid of death, and proceeds to jump out of the window.