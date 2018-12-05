‘Riverdale’: “Outbreak” Photos Give First Look at Jughead’s Mom and Sister

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Outbreak”, the eighth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The photos showcase the arrival of Gladys (Gina Gershon) and Jellybean (Trinity Likins), the mother and sister of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). While it seems like Jughead and Archie (K.J. Apa) will meet the pair while on their train-hopping adventure, it sounds like what comes after that will have an impact on those in Riverdale.

“I think there’s a lot to be worried about,” Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones, said in a recent interview. “[F.P. has just] started to get life by the horns a little bit and find a workable life with Jughead and she’s the X-factor. As [with] most toxic relationships, there’s someone that just sets you off. The reunion is certainly not what he would’ve wanted.”

“When you bring a character like that in, it’s usually to cause problems,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted in a previous interview. “What’s nice about Gina is, she has sort of an innate warmth to her. Even if she’s doing terrible things, you kind of love her.”

And with the episode being Riverdale‘s last installment before the winter break, it’s safe to assume that things will ramp up in one way or another, particularly with regards to the mysterious Gargoyle King.

“GINA GERSHON GUEST STARS AS JUGHEAD’S MOTHER GLADYS JONES

On the road and running out of places to stay, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) head to Toledo to visit Jughead’s mother Gladys (guest star Gina Gershon) and sister Jellybean (guest star Trinity Likins).

Back in Riverdale, Betty (Lili Reinhart) inches closer to uncovering the truth about Griffins & Gargoyles, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) take on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) after more students fall victim to seizures.

Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by James DeWille.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.