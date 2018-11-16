‘Riverdale’ EP Says Jughead’s Mom Will “Cause Problems”

Riverdale might already have ritualistic killings, cults, and an underground fight club, but it sounds like a whole new slew of drama could soon be underway.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased the arrival of Gladys Jones (Gina Gershon) and Jellybean Jones (Trinity Likins), the mom and sister of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

“When you bring a character like that in, it’s usually to cause problems,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted. “What’s nice about Gina is, she has sort of an innate warmth to her. Even if she’s doing terrible things, you kind of love her.”

Considering what little we already know about Gladys, there’s no telling exactly what those “terrible things” could be. Gershon’s casting dubbed Gladys as “a ‘businesswoman’ who runs the salvage yard (chop shop) that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order.” And of course, having Gladys arrive could throw a wrench in one Season 3 storyline — the rekindled relationship between F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick).

“As far as I know, we’re still married.” Ulrich said of F.P. and Gladys earlier this year. “I mean I never wore a wedding ring in the show. I did wear a ring here (middle finger) for the first season and part of the second season and then I took it off, but we never really discussed it. My understanding is that they must still be married.”

So far this season, F.P. and Alice have been seen getting pretty physical, bringing the fan-favorite “Falice” pairing to life.

“I think it’s a really cool relationship.” Ulrich added. “It’s very fun. It’s dynamic. It’s intense. There’s chemistry there that’s unique. It’s not just a kid’s show or a teen show. I guess to some extent, I’m not surprised, but to the veracity and volume of it, I’m quite surprised.”

But even then, it sounds like Gladys and Jellybean will be entering the world of Riverdale at a very particular time, which partially explains why they haven’t been introduced quite yet.

“We don’t know anything about Jellybean just yet,” Sprouse said during an interview late last year. “This is one of those dilemmas that I think we face because we have such a massive ensemble of characters. And often times I think some characters deserve more justice narratively than what we’re able to provide in the first nine episodes. So the introduction of additional characters is kind of a dilemma that we have because it means possibly less screen time for characters who already haven’t got enough.”

