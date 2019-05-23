Riverdale Season 3 Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Riverdale may be the town with pep, but it’s also the town with mystery, murder, a cult, intrigue, and a plenty of drama so if you’ve been waiting to get all caught up on the fan-favorite The CW series or simply still can’t quite believe how last week’s shocking season finale played out, you’re in luck. The full third season of the popular series is now available on Netflix, perfect for binge watching this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Season 3 of the Riverdale kicked off on a somber tone with Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) headed off to prison, having been framed for a murder he did not commit while The Farm, the mysterious group that Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) sister Polly had gotten involved in sunk it’s claws deeper into the family, winning over her mother Alice (Madchen Amick) and setting its sights on Riverdale itself. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The season would go on to see a lot of Lodge family drama, a mysterious and sinister roleplaying game take over the town, as well as Archie and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) head out on their own adventure at one point.

“That’s very fun, and the episode that it leads to is going to be a very fun episode,” Sprouse told reporters during a visit to the Riverdale set last year. “I mean, without spoiling too much, I think it was episode seven of season two where we did a kind of three parter, it was three segmented storylines, and it’s, it’s the same kind of rubric for this one. And it’s really an Archie/Jughead narrative, which is kind of in rare supply. So you get that for a good chunk of episodes. It’s really just Archie and Jughead for a little bit and it’s a lot of fun and they’re on the lam and they’re running away, kind of Stand By Me. It’s really fun.”

The series also endured personal loss off-screen in Season 3 as well, with the sudden passing of Luke Perry who played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. With Riverdale now on Netflix, fans will get to revisit Perry’s final episodes. The series will ultimately deal with Fred’s absence next season.

“I’m so glad you’re asking about that.” Aguirre-Sacasa explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We obviously are going to deal with Fred’s death a story on Riverdale. When Luke passed, we’d already more or less outlined the last two or three episodes, and we didn’t want to rush that or get it wrong. So we are 100% going to deal with it narratively at the beginning of season 4, and we want that episode to really honor the character of Fred and honestly, to honor the actor Luke and our friend Luke. I’ve read online that they’re like, “Ooh, Riverdale’s not dealing with this. Is Fred going to just be on a business trip?” So Tim, I would be so grateful if you make it clear that we are 100% going to deal with Fred’s death. We didn’t want to rush into that at the end of the season and give it short shrift or not make that story as great and emotional as it needs to be to honor both the character and the actor. I think that’s going to be a big part of Archie’s journey next season, honestly.”

Riverdale will return for a fourth season Wednesdays this fall on The CW.