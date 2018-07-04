‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Shares Photo of Ripped Archie to Celebrate Season 3 Starting Filming

Riverdale‘s third season is just days away from beginning production, and the series’ showrunner is already getting fans hyped.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a photo on his Twitter account, which shows series star KJ Apa with his Archie Andrews red hair and various boxing attire. You can check it out below.

Look who’s back in red and fighting shape for Season 3 of #Riverdale. We start Friday. SO EXCITED! @CW_Riverdale @kj_apa pic.twitter.com/L5ka2RA2Cc — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 3, 2018

This shirtless photo is sure to delight quite a lot of Riverdale fans, even as much of them are worried about what’s next for Archie. As fans will remember, the finale ended with Archie being arrested and thrown in jail, after being framed by Hiram Lodge for a murder he didn’t commit.

In the meantime, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) was convicted for being the Black Hood, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) became members of the Southside Serpents… and about a dozen more plotlines happened in addition to that.

While much of the third season of the hit The CW series is a mystery, it sounds like fans should be more than excited for what’s to come.

“You know, our show is ever-evolving.” Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, said in a recent interview. “So sometimes, we have these really great ideas and really great plans that don’t always come to fruition, because maybe something else might come up that works better. But we do have some really great things in the works. We’re very, very lucky. Roberto is so open to conversations about what we’d like to see for our characters, which is very rare.”

With production beginning later this week, and the show’s Hall H San Diego Comic-Con panel happening later this month, hopefully we will get more answers sooner than later.

Are you excited to see what happens in Riverdale‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The third season of Riverdale will debut Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.