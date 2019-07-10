Riverdale Showrunner Shares First Look at Archie in Season 4

Many of The CW‘s crop of shows are beginning production on their new seasons, and it looks like Riverdale is embracing that as only it can. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as showrunner on the series, recently took to Twitter to share a photo from filming on the show’s fourth season. The sepia-toned photo shows Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) shirtless, as he appears to do construction work in front of Pop’s.

There’s no telling exactly when this scene is expected to take place, seeing as the season premiere is set to be a tribute episode to Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). But when Riverdale does return, it certainly will have a lot on its plate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained shortly after the Season 3 finale. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

And of course, there’s the whole nature of Season 3’s final scene, a flash-forward sequence that appeared to hint at the death of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

“I can’t say anything specifically to that,” Aguirre-Sacasa said of Jughead’s fate. “All I can say is, I guess things look very dire for Jughead in that scene, for sure.”

Are you excited to see Riverdale‘s fourth season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale‘s fourth season will begin Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.