Riverdale Teases a Funeral With New Season 6 Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral”, the seventh episode of Riverdale‘s sixth season. The episode’s details tease that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) seems to have survived the explosion orchestrated by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) in the Season 5 finale, although it’s unclear what that will mean for Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), who was in the same room as it occurred. Beyond that, the synopsis teases tension at Riverdale’s town hall meeting, which will prompt the return of Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), who has been guest starring on the series since departing as a series regular at the end of Season 4.

“Part of life in Riverdale — and part of growing up — is saying goodbye to people,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement when the exits were first announced. “I’m grateful to Skeet [Ulrich] and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione will never be far from our hearts. And, of course, they’re always welcome back in Riverdale.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“HERMOINE COMES TO TOWN – Following the explosion at the Andrews residence, Archie (KJ Apa) assembles a team to help rebuild his home, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) copes with his new reality. Meanwhile, at the Riverdale town hall meeting, Veronica (Camila Mendes) breaks some news to the town, which later prompts a visit from her mother Hermoine (guest star Marisol Nichols). At Thornhill, Britta (guest star Kyra Leroux) tries to get to the bottom of some strange happenings going on with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Nana Rose (guest star Barbara Wallace). Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan.”

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter One Hundred and Two: Death at a Funeral” will air on March 27th.

Archie

The Blossoms

The Town Council

Britta and Cheryl

Toni

Cheryl and The Serpents

Choni