Riverdale Is Not Airing a New Episode This Week

Riverdale returned to our TV screens in a pretty glamorous way last week, with a musical episode centered around the iconic Hedwig and the Angry Inch. If you were looking to find out what's next for the series - especially after that bizarre cliffhanger - you might be a little out of luck. The CW will not be airing a new episode of Riverdale tonight, Wednesday, April 22nd. Instead, the network will be airing PEOPLE Presents Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion, a two-hour documentary special breaking down the buzzworthy royal couple.

When Riverdale does return a week later, it will be with "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian", an episode that is expected to play off of a lot of ongoing plotlines within the series. For one thing, there's the budding romance between Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), which set parts of the Internet on fire when this past week's musical episode aired. While it's unclear where things will unfold from there - and if "Barchie" will really triumph over "Varchie" and "Bughead" - fans will certainly be eager to find out.

There's also the question of how many more episodes will be airing as part of Season 4, as nearly every current show is having to reevaluate their schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riverdale was one of the first The CW shows to shut down production, after a crew member came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus.

With other The CW shows like The Flash and Supernatural already confirming that they won't be able to finish their seasons until later this year, it will be interesting to see how the shut down ends up affecting the rest of Riverdale's fourth season. Nancy Drew, which airs its episodes after Riverdale on Wednesdays, already aired its "spring finale" this past week, even though more episodes were initially planned.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian" below:

"SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Brian E. Paterson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. As mentioned above, "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian" will air on April 29th.

