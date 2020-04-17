Riverdale Pays Tribute to David Lynch With “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian”, the eighteenth episode of Riverdale‘s fourth season. While the majority of Riverdale‘s episode titles are pulled directly from names of films, this title hints at something more broad — the kind of filmmaking style popularized by director David Lynch. It’s certainly no secret that Lynch’s body of work – particularly Twin Peaks – has been an influence on Riverdale, so it will be interesting to see how things get weirder from here. You can check out the synopsis below:

“SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat. Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Brian E. Paterson.”

Unsurprisingly, the synopsis hints at the budding romance between Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), which set parts of the Internet on fire when this week’s musical episode aired. While it’s unclear where things will unfold from there – and if “Barchie” will really triumph over “Varchie” and “Bughead” – fans will certainly be eager to find out.

The show will also be taking a two-week hiatus before this episode airs, seemingly to be able to spread out episodes that were filmed before essentially every film and TV show had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riverdale was one of the first The CW shows to shut down production, after a crew member came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus.

With other The CW shows like The Flash and Supernatural already confirming that they won’t be able to finish their seasons until later this year, it will be interesting to see how the shut down ends up affecting the rest of Riverdale‘s fourth season. Nancy Drew, which airs its episodes after Riverdale on Wednesdays, already aired its “spring finale” this week, even though more episodes were initially planned.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian” will air on April 29th.